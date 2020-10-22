Sixty additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 4,841.
The new cases came from 247 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 34,935. That means the county had a positivity rate of 24.3% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate inched up to 13.9%.
Twenty new cases in Delaware County were reported in that time frame, pushing its total to 720. Twelve new cases were reported in Jackson County, bringing that total to 553, while 11 were recorded for Clayton County, which moved to 365 total. Six new cases were reported for Jones County, moving it to 421.
One additional related death was reported in the time period for Delaware County, increasing its count to 10. There were no new related deaths in Dubuque County, which has had 54, or Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties, which have had three each.
The state continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers, though its data on at least one is outdated.
Officials at Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque told the TH on Wednesday that 27 residents have COVID-19. The state site still only lists eight.
Elsewhere, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester had 76 cases, with 55 recovered; MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, 35 cases, 21 recovered; Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 19 cases, 17 recovered; and Edgewood Convalescent Home, four cases, two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,401 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 111,035.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 16 to 1,597.