The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- There were no virus-related deaths in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- Twenty-five more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period.
- By 5 p.m. Friday, 66,097 residents in the TH coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 21.9% of the population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.8% as of 5 p.m. Friday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.6%; Delaware County, 5.7%; Jackson County, 5%; and Jones County, 3.3%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Friday. As of Thursday, five Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of two from Tuesday. Delaware County had one such resident hospitalized, an increase of one from Tuesday. Jones County had one such resident hospitalized, the same as Tuesday. Jackson County had one such resident hospitalized, a decrease of two from Tuesday. No such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized.
Jackson County health officials ar
- e holding a vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church parish hall, 250 S. Faith St., Preston. Those interested can register at bit.ly/2Onieik.
- Jones County health officials will hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 7, at Midland High School. Appointments are required. Individuals who are interested can complete the vaccine interest form at bit.ly/3fDxW4a.
- Clayton County emergency management officials announced Friday that they will have a centralized waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine. People who want to be added to the waitlist can call 563-245-2064. Individuals will be asked to provide their name, phone number and date of birth on a voicemail. Providers will contact individuals as appointments become available.
- Statewide, the number of Iowa residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 583 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 352,386. Three additional related deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 5,754.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, 634,506 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 18,441 from Thursday.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 875 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, increasing its total to 578,587. The state’s death toll rose by eight to 6,633.
- Wisconsin reported 1,121,306 residents have been fully vaccinated, or 19.3% of the population.
- Grant County health officials changed the way they report COVID-19 case numbers Wednesday. Officials stopped reporting the number of recovered individuals and total confirmed positive individuals to date. The county continues to report daily positive cases, daily deaths and total deaths.
- In Illinois, there were 1,251,346 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, a 24-hour increase of 3,235 cases. The state reported 23 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,349.
- Illinois also reported 2,262,076 residents were fully vaccinated — 17.7% of the state’s population.