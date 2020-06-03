City of Dubuque officials announced that starting today, certain park amenities will reopen with capacity restrictions, including the city’s pet and skate parks.
The decision follows new state and federal public health guidelines and recommendations related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Dubuque’s pet park on North Grandview Avenue will reopen with social-distancing guidelines. However, portable restrooms have been removed as a cost-reduction measure.
Skate parks at Flora Park, McAleece Recreational Area and Comiskey Park will reopen with capacity restrictions. No more than 50 people at a time will be allowed to use the Flora Skate Park, no more than 30 people at the McAleece one and no more than three people at the Comiskey Park one.
Park restrooms, outdoor playgrounds, park pavilions and city swimming pools will remain closed due to staffing cuts and requirements for daily sanitizing.
City tennis and pickleball courts will be available for public use, but basketball and volleyball courts will remain closed. The governor’s proclamation still prohibits nonschool sporting or recreational activities, per the city. City water fountains will not be turned on to prevent spread of the coronavirus, and residents are urged to continue to wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others. For more information, call 563-589-4263 or go to www.cityofdubuque.org/leisureservices.