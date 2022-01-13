The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the tri-state area since Saturday, with three more in Dubuque County, two more each in Clayton and Jackson counties in Iowa, and one more in Jones County, Iowa.
- Another 909 residents in Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 since Jan. 5 when the numbers were last updated. Elsewhere locally in Iowa, 162 new cases were reported during that one-week span in Jackson County, 157 in Jones County, 141 in Delaware County, and 97 in Clayton County.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 351 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Saturday, according to the state public health website, which changed the way it reported county numbers this week, without explanation. There were 160 new cases in Iowa County, 160 in Crawford County and 105 in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 149 new cases.
- As of Wednesday, 177,473 residents in the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged for weeks.
- There were 35 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was an increase of five from a week earlier.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 90 active cases among students, an increase of 68; and 32 among staff, an increase of 23.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 21 active cases among students systemwide as of Wednesday, an increase of nine, and five cases among staff. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 55 student cases as of Wednesday, an increase of 25 since last week; and 17 staff cases, an increase of seven.
- As of Wednesday, 626,336 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 34,308 from one week earlier. The statewide COVID-19-related death toll was 8,201, an increase of 182 from the previous week.
- As of Wednesday, 1,876,267 Iowans were fully vaccinated according to the CDC, which is 63.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- The state of Wisconsin added 55,105 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday for a total of 1,103,372. The state’s related deaths increased by 136, climbing to 10,407.
- As of the CDC’s Wednesday update, 3,641,593 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 66.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 140,516 new cases were reported since Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 2,522,953. Another 443 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 28,804.
- As of Wednesday, the CDC reported that 8,222,262 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 69% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.