Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported two more deaths and 41 additional COVID-19 infections between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. As of the latter time, the county’s totals stood at 1,583 cases and 31 deaths.
- Dubuque County reported 234 new test results in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 17.5%. The county’s overall positivity rate ticked up slightly to 7.9%, and its two-week positivity rate is 15%, one percentage point higher than the same calculation as of 24 hours prior.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 717 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Wednesday — 21 fewer than 24 hours prior.
- Five additional cases were reported in Jackson County, where the total rose to 146. Four new cases were reported in Delaware County, bringing its total to 94. One new case was reported in Jones County, so the total there moved to 125. Clayton County decreased by one, which sometimes happens when a case is initially assigned to the wrong county.
- As of Wednesday evening, the state had not updated the county hospitalizations since Monday, Aug. 3, when it noted 19 people in Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized as well as one person in Jackson County.
- Iowa health officials continue to report one long-term-care facility outbreak in Dubuque County. Three positive cases were reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, and one is now reported to be recovered.
- Statewide, Iowa reported an increase of 618 cases over the 24-hour period, for a total of 46,660. There were 11 additional deaths, for a total of 899.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported eight additional cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 339. Crawford County reported four additional cases for a total of 68. Iowa County added three and Lafayette County two for totals of 68 and 116, respectively.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase Wednesday of 884 cases, for a total of 56,940. Nine additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 970.
- There were three additional cases reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill., where the total stood at 122.
- Statewide, there were 1,759 new cases and 30 additional related deaths reported Wednesday. The state’s totals moved to 186,471 cases, including 7,573 deaths.