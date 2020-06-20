In Iowa, 260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday.
There were 25,424 cases statewide at 11 a.m. Saturday.
One more related death was reported, putting the total at 680 at that time.
In Wisconsin, 385 new cases were reported Saturday, so the total now sits at 24,539.
There were 14 more related deaths. The state toll is 744.
In Illinois, 634 new cases and 45 additional related deaths were reported Saturday.
That pushed the state’s totals to 136,104 cases and 6,625 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)