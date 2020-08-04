Two summer concerts at a Dubuque casino have been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Q Casino and Hotel announced the changes Monday for two shows on its outdoor Back Waters Stage.
The Brothers Osborne concert scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, has been postponed until Aug. 15, 2021. The Kings of Chaos, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, has been postponed until June 26, according to a press release.
The release states that all purchased tickets for the two concerts will be automatically transferred to the 2021 show dates. Refunds also are available and can be requested through Ticketmaster for the next 30 days.