PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville elementary and high school students will begin school a little later this year after a cluster of office staff and teachers were forced to quarantine stemming from possible exposure to COVID-19.
To prevent community transmission, the district school board this week unanimously elected to delay by three days the start date for Platteville High and Westview Elementary schools, for which the school year now will begin on Thursday, Sept. 3.
“As a community, we all have to work together to keep these cases down so that we are able to entertain the possibility of having kids at school,” said School Board Member Irfan Ul-Haq.
Platteville Middle School and Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center will start as originally scheduled on Monday, Aug. 31.
School district officials did not provide any specific information regarding the possible exposure.
The delay will enable the employees to complete their quarantine and start the school year with unaffected staff who work in the same school.
With a delayed start comes a reduction in scheduled hours of instruction with a potential impact to the final date of school, which occurs on June 3. The state requires that students in grades seven through 12 receive 1,137 hours of instruction.
“We have said from the beginning that if our staff is being quarantined, we may have to adjust,” said Superintendent Jim Boebel.
Under the new plan, the now- quarantined elementary classroom teachers will be present on the first day of classes to teach students safety expectations, district leaders said. Likewise, the high school office staff, who are familiar with new safety protocols, can guide staff and students in their implementation.
Nonquarantined staff also would benefit from increased preparation time, as they acclimate to teaching virtually, administrators said.
Boebel said the Grant County Health Department, not the school district, determines when a staff person must quarantine and for how long.
The county will notify people who were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 and direct those people to quarantine.
The Platteville School Board recently approved a hybrid model of teaching, in which students can attend school 100% virtually or elect to attend face-to-face classes part of each week.
Middle and high schoolers in grades seven through 12 who registered for in-person instruction will attend classes on two days, with the remaining days taught virtually.
Meanwhile, students in pre- kindergarten through sixth grade will attend school four days per week, with the fifth day taught virtually.
Depending on the extent to which COVID-19 spreads in the community, school administrators can adjust the district to face-to-face instruction entirely or all-virtual teaching. Students who previously opted for full-time virtual learning would be unaffected by any decisions.
During deliberations concerning the new start date, administrators also considered delaying the first day of school for all students or starting with a virtual format for some or all students before pivoting once staff completed their quarantines.