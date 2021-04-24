Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were were reported in local Iowa counties between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
One additional death was reported in Dubuque County, increasing the death toll to 205, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
One additional death was also reported in Clayton County, raising its death toll to 56.
Four additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span, raising its total to 13,227.
Four more cases also were reported in both Delaware and Jackson counties, raising their totals to 2,055 and 2,197, respectively.
Three additional cases were reported in Jones County, increasing the county's total to 2,944.
Two additional cases were reported in Clayton County, for a total of 1,675.
No additional related deaths were reported in Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 39, 42 and 56.
Statewide, Iowa's number of individuals who have tested positive rose to 362,678, an increase of 436 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported 20 additional related deaths, so the toll rose to 5,927.