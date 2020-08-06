EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque’s mayor announced Wednesday that all public events in the city have been canceled for the remainder of the year.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said he made the decision due to concerns over the climbing number of COVID-19 cases in Jo Daviess County. He said his authority as mayor allows him to cancel such events if there are safety concerns.
The city’s weekly car show event, East Dubuque’s Cruisin’ Thursdays, will no longer be held. VanOstrand said the event typically lasts until the end of September.
The East Dubuque Wing Crawl, a chicken wing event set for Aug. 15, which VanOstrand said was estimated to draw up to 500 attendees, also has been canceled.
VanOstrand said the city needs to prioritize the safety of its residents, and the events planned in the city posed a risk of potential widespread exposure of COVID-19.
“We are seeing cases continue to rise in the county,” he said. “It’s not an easy decision to make, but I think it has to be done.”