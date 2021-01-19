Illinois officials say enough progress has been made against COVID-19 to again allow limited indoor service in bars and restaurants in Jo Daviess County.
The county is now under Tier 1 mitigations, according to the Jo Daviess County Health Department.
Under Tier 1 mitigation, all bars and restaurants close at 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day, with indoor service limited to the lesser of 25 patrons or 25% capacity per room.
Establishments offering indoor service must serve food and indoor service reservations are limited to two-hour maximum duration and a maximum of four individuals per party.
The mitigation rules also call for all bar and restaurant patrons being seated at tables that are kept 6 feet apart.
The Illinois Department of Public Health website states that a region that experiences a sustained resurgence of COVID-19 with Tier 1 mitigations in place can return to stricter measures.