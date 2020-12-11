A local Salvation Army staff member has COVID-19, prompting the organization to temporarily pause its fundraising activities.
The Salvation Army of Dubuque announced that in the wake of the diagnosis, “all staff will be tested, paid bell ringing will temporarily cease, and the Salvation Army office will be closed for the time being.”
“These actions are being done as a safety precaution, and the public at large is not known at this time to have been exposed,” the release states.
The organization is asking for volunteers to man the kettles starting Saturday, Dec. 12. Volunteers can sign up for shifts at registertoring.com.
Donations also can be completed online at SADubuque.org.