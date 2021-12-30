A free COVID-19 testing location has opened in Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.

Chicago-based Lab Elite opened the testing site Wednesday near the Edward Jones entrance of the mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, according to the mall’s website.

The site offers rapid and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing without the need for insurance. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Results from PCR tests are available in two or three days, with rapid-test results available in 20 minutes.

Call 563-313-2882 or visit labelite.com for more information.

