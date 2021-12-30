Free COVID-19 testing site opens at Dubuque's Kennedy Mall Telegraph Herald erik.hogstrom@thmedia.com Dec 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! A free COVID-19 testing location has opened in Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.Chicago-based Lab Elite opened the testing site Wednesday near the Edward Jones entrance of the mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, according to the mall’s website.The site offers rapid and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing without the need for insurance. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.Results from PCR tests are available in two or three days, with rapid-test results available in 20 minutes.Call 563-313-2882 or visit labelite.com for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-county-iowa Dubuque-iowa erik.hogstrom@thmedia.com Follow erik.hogstrom@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Today Trending Today