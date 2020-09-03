Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Thirteen additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 2,057.
- The 13 cases resulted from 196 new tests for a 24-hour positivity rate of 6.6%. The overall county rate was 8.4%. With 213 new cases based upon 2,044 tests during the past two weeks, Dubuque County recorded a 14-day positivity rate of 10.4%.
- The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. Wednesday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 7%.
- Similarly, Delaware County, which had seven new cases out of just 62 tests between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, registers on the state website as a 14-day positivity rate of 13.6%. However, TH statistics tracked each day show a total of 84 new positives and 436 new tests reported over the past 14 days, which equates to a positivity rate of 19.3%.
- Jackson County, which added four new cases in that 24-hour period, gets a 14-day positivity rate of 11.1% from the state. TH numbers show 46 positives and 282 tests in two weeks’ time, for a rate of 16.3%.
- Recoveries continue to climb in Dubuque County. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 417 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 17 fewer than 24 hours earlier.
- Nine Dubuque County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state’s most recent figures. Delaware and Jones counties each have four hospitalizations, Jackson County has three and Clayton County has none. There were no additional deaths reported in any of the five counties.
- Clayton County reported one additional case in that 24-hour period.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 786 new cases during the 24-hour span to increase the state’s total to 66,264. There were three additional related deaths, and the toll stands at 1,126.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford Country reported four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Iowa and Grant counties each reported one additional case.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 545 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 77,129. There were 12 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,142.
- Illinois reported 2,128 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday along with 27 additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s total to 238,643 cases, including 8,091 deaths. Jo Daviess County reported five more cases Wednesday.
- A free drive-thru test site will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Sept. 4 to 6, in the parking lot near the Village of Elizabeth offices. No appointment or doctor order is necessary.