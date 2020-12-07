Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 68 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 14.4%
- Jones County reported 14 additional cases and a rate of 21.5%.
- Clayton and Jackson counties both reported 13 additional cases and had rates of 20.9% and 17.9%, respectively.
- Delaware County reported eight additional cases and a rate of 15.0%.
- Due to inconsistencies in how testing data is reported, the TH has removed that information from its daily graphics and will report the number of “active” cases for each county and the change from one day earlier. The active case count is determined by taking the total number of cases and subtracting the number of related deaths and the number of recovered.
- The state health department did not release county-level hospitalization data on Sunday. As of Thursday afternoon, Dubuque County had 34 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jones County, 15; Clayton County, 11; Jackson County, nine; and Delaware County, two.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the state was reporting outbreaks at nine local long-term-care facilities.
- At that time, the case counts were: Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 21 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 17 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — 73 cases (an increase of one during the 24-hour span); Bethany Home, Dubuque — five cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 85 cases (an increase of three); Anamosa Care Center — 65 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 69 cases; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 39 cases; and Guttenberg Care Center — 47 cases (an increase of three).
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count grew by 2,111 in the 24-hour span for a total of 244,322. The state’s death toll rose by 17, to 2,683.
- In Wisconsin, neither Grant nor Iowa counties released their own COVID-19 updates as of Sunday evening, but the state provided some updated figures.
- Crawford County reported 14 additional cases.
- Lafayette County reported an additional related death, bringing the county’s COVID-19 death toll to four.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,791 new cases, for a total of 412,177, and 17 additional deaths, for a total of 3719.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not release its own COVID-19 updates as of Saturday night, but the state website provided some updated metrics that showed the county with nine additional cases for a total of 1,175.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 787,573 total cases, an increase of 7,598 in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll grew by 76, to 13,255.