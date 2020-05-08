MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Caves State Park now is closing entirely due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that the state park would close starting today and will remain closed until further notice. Other state parks will remain open.
The DNR said the move was made “due to current social distancing policies and concerns for visitor health and safety along confined boardwalks and confined space within the caves.”
The caves at the park previously had been closed due to similar concerns, but the park itself had remained open.