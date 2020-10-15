In Iowa, there were 1,356 additional COVID-19 cases recorded between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today for a total of 103,222.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 10, to 1,505 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 3,747 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 162,325.
There were 17 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,553.
In Illinois, 4,015 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 53 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 331,620 cases and 9,127 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)