EPWORTH, Iowa — Since his birth in July, Owen Reuter has spent much of his life in sterile waiting rooms, on cold operating tables and without any answers.
He could not sleep and cried uncontrollably every day. Owen and his parents waited so long for results, many of which did not provide the answers they sought.
But a doctor from Stanford, Calif., claimed to know how to help. He had treated kids like Owen, kids with a heart disorder that affects just one in 10,000.
The insurance company signed off on the heart surgery, and it appeared as if Owen was about to receive a potentially life-saving operation.
And then COVID-19 swept the country, upending everything. Including Owen’s surgery.
Owen’s needs were shelved as the pandemic forced California’s government to demand residents “shelter in place.” And with no time frame for rescheduling the surgery, Owen’s time could be running out, according to his mother, Stephanie Reuter.
“COVID-19 is potentially killing my child, and he doesn’t even have the virus,” she said.
Hidden signs
When Stephanie and Brian Reuter look back now, the signs were there.
Owen was born small, just 6 pounds 2 ounces.
Stephanie worried about him. He cried constantly, and he slept in fits and starts. He wouldn’t lie on his back. None of it seemed right.
It was the night of the Reuters’ fifth anniversary, when Stephanie and Brian readied themselves for a ghost tour and night out in Galena, Ill. It was their first date night since Owen was born.
But Owen was running a fever. They canceled their plans and rushed him to a hospital, where a doctor found a heart defect.
They were referred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for further evaluation.
What the doctors in Iowa City found was much more than a heart defect.
A search for answers
Owen’s blood pressure was abnormally high. Doctors discovered the blood vessels leading to and from his heart were too narrow, causing high blood pressure.
They had two options: Open-heart surgery or insert a stent to widen the vessels.
But before making a decision, the doctors decided to do a genetic test on Owen to see if anything else could be causing his sky-high blood pressure and uncontrollable fits.
Owen in October was diagnosed with Williams syndrome. It explained everything. The crying, high blood pressure and narrowing of his heart blood vessels.
It was killing him.
“It’s a genetic disorder where he is missing the gene elastin,” Stephanie said. “Our vessels are like leather (so) they are easy to stretch. His are like ceramic, so there is no give to them.”
The doctors went with the second option: A heart stent.
It was a path forward, not a guaranteed cure.
One in 10,000
Before Stephanie and Brian completed the drive home to Epworth following his surgery Oct. 11, Owen’s legs had turned purple.
They turned around and headed back to the hospital.
“They told us there was nothing they could do for Owen anymore because his vascular issues were so severe,” Stephanie said. “They had never seen a kid this bad before.”
They had hoped that Iowa City would have all the answers, but it didn’t. The hospital ultimately sent the family home to begin in-home hospice.
“We thought Iowa City is the best hospital in the state, and if they can’t fix him…” Brian’s voice trailed off.
A family friend messaged Stephanie on Facebook after hearing about Owen’s diagnosis. That eventually led to contact with the Stanford doctor, who urged them to come to California.
There was a battle with the insurance company, but the Reuters ultimately persevered. Owen would get his surgery.
But shortly after the flight was booked, COVID-19 began its catastrophic spread. Schools and businesses closed, hopefully temporarily, and overworked health care providers were forced to prioritize.
The hospital called to cancel Owen’s procedure.
“She said with COVID-19 they were actually canceling all elective surgeries, and Owen was marked as elective,” Stephanie said.
She begged them to reconsider and was able to schedule a make-up surgery date. She even raised $10,000 to pay for a private plane to get Owen to California.
But the hospital eventually canceled all procedures for patients who hadn’t already been admitted.
“It’s almost like everything is put on the back burner for this COVID-19,” Stephanie said. “Even for kids whose care is just as important.”
A waiting game
Right now, it’s just a waiting game for Owen, who is nearing his second birthday.
The hospital hopes to reschedule in two weeks, but Owen’s doctor said the wait likely will be longer.
“We fought so hard since we found out about the narrowing to get him into the best hands,” Stephanie said. “Now that we’re finally there — insurance has approved it — COVID-19 happens.”
At night, Stephanie prays a lot.
They look at Owen while rocking him back and forth in his stroller to get him to settle into sleep, something he does more often now.
Can he hold on a little while longer?
“My child is sitting here fighting for his life while people are spreading this virus around,” Stephanie said. “I feel like he has gotten this far, he can get a little further.”