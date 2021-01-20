Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added 35 COVID-19 positive cases between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate fell to 10%.
- There was one additional COVID-19-related death in the tri-state area Tuesday. Crawford County, Wis., added one more death, bringing its toll to 14. The number of active cases in that county is down to 11, however.
- Delaware County reported seven more cases and its positivity rate remained at 12%. Jackson County reported seven more cases, and its rate fell two percentage points to 13%. Jones County reported two additional cases and the positivity rate dropped to 9%. Clayton County added one case, and its rate fell two percentage points to 11%.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health did not release updated county-level hospitalization data on Tuesday. The most recent figures, from Sunday afternoon, showed: Dubuque County had 13 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jones, Jackson, Clayton and Delaware counties each had two.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were two area long-term-care facilities in this five-county region on the outbreak list. The cases include 55 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, an increase of 14 from 24 hours earlier; and 56 at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,074 for a total of 306,700. The state’s related death toll rose by eight, to 4,332.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 10 additional cases. Lafayette County reported four new cases. Iowa County had one more case. Crawford County did not show an increase Tuesday.
- Crawford County Public Health officials announced Tuesday there will be community COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting next week for anyone in priority populations including those that are age 65 or older. To register, visit
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said as of Tuesday, more than 2,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given to Grant County residents,1,335 doses to Iowa County residents; 802 doses to Lafayette County residents; and 535 doses to Crawford County residents.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,525 new cases, pushing the total to 524,402. There were 42 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,512.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County added five more cases.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 4,318 new cases, along with 33 more related
deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,076,532 cases and 18,291 deaths.