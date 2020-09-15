Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Thirty-one additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday, pushing the county’s total to 2,412.
- The county recorded 113 new tests in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 27.4% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate remained at 9% as of 5 p.m. Monday.
- With 377 new confirmed cases and 2,506 tests in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Monday was 15%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Monday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 11.3%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 582 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, which is an increase of 28 from 24 hours earlier and an increase of 80 in four days.
- Five more cases were reported in the 24-hour period in Delaware County; Jones County had four more cases, Jackson County had two more and Clayton County was unchanged as of 5 p.m. Monday.
- The state website listed hospitalizations by county as of Sept. 12.
- Those numbers are: Dubuque County, 16 (an increase of five from the most recent prior report on
- Sept. 10); Clayton County, zero; Delaware County, three; Jackson County, four; and Jones County, two.
- Statewide, 431 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span, pushing the tally to 74,939. There were five additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 1,224.
- There were no additional deaths in any of the five counties.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had an increase of 20 cases on Monday. Crawford County had three additional cases while Iowa County reported two more, and Lafayette County added one more.
- Statewide, 771 new cases were reported Monday, pushing the total to 89,956. There were no additional related deaths, so the state count
- remained at 1,210.
- In Illinois, 1,373 new confirmed cases were reported Monday, along with five additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 262,744 cases and 8,314 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County reported five additional cases Monday.