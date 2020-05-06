PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Dozens of employees in their vehicles lined the perimeter of a Prairie du Chien packaging company facility Tuesday, awaiting their chance to be tested for COVID-19.
The operation, conducted by a 28-member specimen-collection team from the Wisconsin National Guard, collected nose swabs from all of the about 350 workers of Prairie Industries’ north and south facilities.
The outcome will determine whether the company’s north facility, 800 N. State St., will reopen or whether its south Prairie du Chien location, 38023 S. Industrial Blvd., will likewise close.
Tuesday’s drive to the testing site was one of the few opportunities packager Faith Duryee has had to leave her Lynxville residence since her final night of work April 23 at the north facility, where nine employees have tested positive.
“It was kind of scary,” she said. “They had a meeting and told us someone had tested positive.”
The following day, operations at the north facility were reduced when the second shift, on which Duryee serves, was suspended. The company announced the suspension of all operations at the facility last Friday.
Employees are eligible for state unemployment benefits, but with the statewide economic disruption caused by emergency health orders, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is experiencing “unprecedented call volumes.”
The department has received nearly 500,000 unemployment applications within a few weeks and is experiencing a backlog of claims.
“The lines are busy,” Duryee said. “So, we are without any income.”
To compound her problems, her roommate is no longer able to report to work because he has been in contact with Duryee.
“We are under quarantine until I find out if I test positive or negative,” she said. “If you’re a social person, it gets pretty depressing.”
Although all Prairie Industries employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date worked at the north plant, there is no evidence to suggest the facility is where they contracted the disease, said Crawford County Public Health Officer Cindy Riniker.
Jeff Panka, company president, said before the first reported cases, the company already had implemented social distancing rules and boosted disinfection procedures. The situation is unprecedented and he is unsure how it will impact the bottom line.
“We’re learning the process as we go,” he said. “Doing the best things we can do to keep all of our employees safe while still keeping a business running. It’s been fairly trying.”
Tuesday’s testing occurred at the company’s east location, 38037 S. Industrial Blvd., where operations have also been suspended. National Guard teams have conducted test sites across Wisconsin, resulting in the collection of almost 6,250 specimens.
In southwest Wisconsin, a team was dispatched in April to Orchard Manor long-term-care facility south of Lancaster and another to HyPro Inc. on Monday in Platteville.
“We just keep them rolling,” said Major Roger Lovelace, who oversaw Tuesday’s operation. “We’re doing one (test) every two or three minutes.”
The specimens will be sent to Madison lab Exact Sciences, and the results could take 24 to 48 hours to be returned.
Employees who test positive but lack symptoms will be quarantined for two weeks.
Those with symptoms and a positive result must be isolated for at least seven days from the time symptoms first appeared and have three days without symptoms.
“They are not going to come back until I tell them they can come back,” Riniker said.
The public health department is also contact tracing for all positive cases.
“In addition, … we are tracking where all the employees work, where they take their breaks, if they smoke,” Panka said. “All the things that we can do to identify anything internal that might be missing.”
Those who test negative but who are unwilling to return to work may take unpaid leave without penalty, he said.
Duryee fears the prospect of returning to work, only to have plant operations suspended again if another employee tests positive.
Another 14-day quarantine, potentially without income, would be a challenge.
“We’re struggling,” she said. “Nobody has any way to help us contact unemployment. How do you expect to live?”