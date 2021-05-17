Four additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total moved to 13,385.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, so the county's toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
No additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the 24-hour span in Clayton County, where the total remained at 1,696; in Delaware County, which has had 2,097; Jackson County, which remained at 2,221; or Jones County, which stood pat at 2,991.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties’ death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42, and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 369,441 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 86 during the 24-hour span.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported during that time, so the toll remained at 6,006.