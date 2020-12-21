There was little movement in the figures on the State of Iowa coronavirus tracking website between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, with no new deaths in the five-county area and small increases in the number of new cases.
Dubuque County reported an increase of 16 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the total to 10,251. Its death toll remains at 133.
The county’s 14-positivity rate stood at 10.4% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jones County had five additional cases in that time span, for a total of 2,526. The related death toll remains at 38.
Clayton County's number of cases grew to 1,298, an increase of one. Its death toll stayed at 36.
Delaware County’s cases grew by one, to 1,584. The county’s death toll remains at 28.
Jackson County positive caseload remained at 1,719, and its death toll remained at 29.
The state is reporting outbreaks at seven long-term-care facilities in this five-county region.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Stonehill Care Center -- 24 cases
Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 25 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 22 cases, a decrease of one
Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks.
JACKSON COUNTY
The state continues to report no outbreaks in Jackson County, though there are local reports of outbreaks in the county. Efforts to receive explanations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department have not been successful.
JONES COUNTY
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 601 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour span, for a total of 267,748. The statewide death toll stood at 3,589.