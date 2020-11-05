A record 146 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque were confirmed between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, surpassing the record-setting total of the previous 24 hours by 10.
The county's total number pushed to 6,255. The 24-hour total is a new record for either of the 24-hour periods checked daily by the Telegraph Herald -- at 11 a.m. and at 5 p.m. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the county reported a record 136 cases.
Jones County also soared to a new high one-day total of new cases with an increase of 166 new positive cases between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today. Jones County now has had 822 positive cases.
The 24-hour jump represented a significant increase over the county's previous 24-hour high, but Jenna Lovaas, of Jones County Public Health Department, indicated that such a jump likely was accurate.
“We have four outbreaks going on,” Lovaas said. “Ever since about Thursday last week, it’s been pretty bad.”
The outbreaks are occurring at Anamosa State Penitentiary, Anamosa Care Center, and an assisted living facility and a group home that Lovaas would not identify.
“It’s not going to get any better,” she said.
Lovaas pointed to another contributing factor to COVID-19’s spread in the community -- a recent bowling tournament that resulted in the closure of bowling alleys in Anamosa and in Bellevue, in neighboring Jackson County.
“I have been trying to figure out why things suddenly went boom,” Lovaas said of the county’s case count.
Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County in the 24-hour period, moving the to-date toll to 65.
Another related death also was reported in Jackson County, so its total now is five.
Elsewhere, 21 additional Clayton County cases were confirmed in the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, Delaware County had 21 more, and Jackson County had 45.
Their respective totals stand at 637 for Clayton County, 951 for Delaware County and 865 for Jackson County.
With no new deaths, Delaware County remains at 16, Jones County at four and Clayton County at three.
There are seven local long-term-care centers with outbreaks, according to the state.
As of 11 a.m. today, they were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque -- 64 cases (an increase of 10), with 11 recovered
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care -- 35 cases, with 29 recovered
- Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque -- 20 cases, with 17 recovered
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 10 cases (an increase of two), with one recovered
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- seven cases, with two recovered
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 81 cases, and now has 64 recovered
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- five cases, with two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 4,706 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 140,832
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 20 to 1,801.