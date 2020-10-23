Another 115 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 4,956.
The new cases came from 270 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 35,205. That means the county had a positivity rate of 42.6% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate moved up to 14.1%.
Twenty-four new cases in Clayton County were reported in that time frame, pushing its total to 389. Delaware County had 16 more cases, while Jackson County had 15. Their respective totals as of 11 a.m. today were 736 and 568. Two new cases were reported for Jones County, which has had 423.
Two additional related deaths were reported in that 24-hour period for Delaware County and one for Dubuque County. Their respective totals moved to 12 and 55.
With no newly reported deaths, Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties remained at three each.
The state continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers, though its data on at least one is outdated.
Officials at Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque told the TH on Wednesday that 27 residents have COVID-19. The state site today lists 22.
Elsewhere, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester has three more cases, moving its total to 79, with 56 recovered; MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care has 35 cases, 21 recovered; Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 19 cases, 17 recovered; and Edgewood Convalescent Home, four cases, two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,587 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 112,622.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 20 to 1,617.