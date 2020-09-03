Ten additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 2,072.
The 10 positive cases resulted from 128 tests in the county during that 24-hour period, raising the total number of tests to 24,464. That means the county had a positivity rate of 7.8% in that time span. The county’s overall positivity rate remained at 8.5%.
Delaware County confirmed three additional cases in that 24-hour period, raising the county’s total to 234. Clayton County had two additional cases for a total of 185. Jones and Jackson County each had one new case, so their totals are now 175 and 220 respectively.
There were no new deaths reported in any of the five counties in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, Iowa reported 754 new confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's 24-hour total to 66,893.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by nine to 1,134.