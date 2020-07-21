In Iowa, there were 503 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today bringing the total of positive cases to 39,420.
Six more related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, raising the toll to 799.
In Wisconsin, another 1,117 cases were reported today, bringing its total to 44,135.
There were 13 more related deaths, so that toll moves to 859.
In Illinois, there were 955 new confirmed cases today, pushing its total to 163,703 cases.
There were 23 additional confirmed deaths, so that total climbed to 7,324 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)