Neither City of Dubuque or Dubuque County law enforcement issued any citations over the weekend in relation to enhanced COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
On Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced additional mitigation measures for a region that included Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties. The restrictions included prohibiting virtually any social, community, recreational or leisure gathering with people outside of one’s household.
Violating the order is a simple misdemeanor.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy told the Telegraph Herald that his deputies did not issue any citations over the weekend.
“We had one call of a large gathering in Asbury,” Kennedy wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “The responding deputies just gave them a warning and sent them on their way.
“This is generally our approach, to issue a warning and allow the citizens the opportunity to correct the problem on their own. If they choose not to, we will enforce it as necessary.”
The Dubuque Police Department also did not issue any citations over the weekend, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
Police did respond to Dubuque Senior High School on Saturday as seniors flocked to the school to hang their student badges on the ram statue in continuation of an end-of-the-year tradition. McClimon said officers counseled the students on the importance of social distancing.