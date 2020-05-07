SABULA, Iowa – The campground at South Sabula Lake will partially reopen on Friday, May 8.
The campground will have 12 sites available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m., according to Jackson County Conservation.
The announcement states that the shower building will remain closed.
Campsite posts will indicate whether the individual sites are open based on spacing requirements.
Spruce Creek Campground in Bellevue is closed until further notice, and Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa will be closed until June 1.