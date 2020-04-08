Updated guidance from the State of Wisconsin indicates it is unsafe for worshippers to gather a church parking lot, even if they remain inside their cars.
Grant County Emergency Management posted the guidance from state health officials on social media.
The guidance notes that Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people in a confined space, which includes parking lots and festival grounds.
“While an individual is safe in their car with the windows rolled up, it is extremely difficult to manage these types of gatherings,” according to the post.
The post notes that parking lots have limited access to restrooms and worshippers could be tempted to leave their vehicles.