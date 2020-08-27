In Iowa, there were 1,477 new cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, a new daily high for the state and the highest daily jump since April. The additional cases increased the statewide total to 59,496.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by 18 to 1,080 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 878 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 73,138.
Eleven additional related deaths were recorded, so the state count moved to 1,111.
In Illinois, 1,707 new cases and 24 additional related deaths were reported today.
That pushed the state's totals to 227,334 cases, including 7,977 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)