Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added 90 cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, pushing the county’s total to 2,726.
- The county recorded 217 new tests in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 41.5% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate pushed to 9.8% as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
- With 566 new confirmed cases and 2,430 tests in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Saturday jumped to 23.3%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Saturday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.1%, a number that has also increased in recent days.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 808 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 79 from 24 hours earlier and an increase of 180 from 48 hours earlier.
- One Dubuque County outbreak at a long-term care center was listed on the state website: Sunnycrest Manor, with seven positive cases, and one recovered. An outbreak is defined as three or more positive cases at a facility.
- Eight more cases were reported in the 24-hour period in Delaware County; six more in Jackson County; three more in Jones County; and four in Clayton County.
- The most recent hospitalization data by county on the state website was from Wednesday, when totals stood at: 16 people in Dubuque County; three each in Jackson and Delaware counties; two in Jones County and none in Clayton County.
- Statewide, 837 new confirmed cases were reported between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 79,136. Iowa’s related death toll rose by six to 1,264.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had an increase of 93 cases on Saturday. Lafayette County had 10 additional cases; Crawford County, one; and Iowa County, four.
- Statewide, 2,533 new cases were reported Saturday in Wisconsin, pushing the total to 97,279. There were seven additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,238.
- In Illinois, 2,529 new confirmed cases were reported Saturday, along with 25 additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 272,856 cases, including 8,436 deaths.
Jo Daviess County reported three additional cases Saturday.