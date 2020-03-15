Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise to 27; Milwaukee zoo closed
MILWAUKEE — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin jumped to 27 on Saturday, and Milwaukee County shut down its zoo to try to stem the spread of the pandemic.
Wisconsin health officials on Saturday reported eight new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that includes four new cases in Milwaukee County. Winnebago County also reported its first case. Two more cases were reported in Waukesha County and another in Dane County.
Milwaukee County officials announced they were closing the Milwaukee County Zoo, Milwaukee County Parks facilities, including the Mitchell Park Domes, and the county’s senior centers.