In Iowa, there were 293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. today.
The state's total stood at 53,831 at that time.
Iowa’s related death toll increased by nine, moving to 1,012 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 740 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 68,233.
Seven related deaths were recorded, so the state count climbed to 1,067.
In Illinois, 1,832 new cases and 27 related deaths were reported today.
That pushes the state's totals to 213,721 cases, including 7,833 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)