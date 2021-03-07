Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- One additional related death was reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. The death of a Dubuque County resident raised the county’s toll to 196, which remained the sixth-highest among the state’s counties.
- Dubuque County hit two numerical milestones related to vaccinations during the 24-hour period — more than 20,000 county residents now have received at least one dose of vaccine, while more than 10,000 now are fully vaccinated.
- Also on Saturday, Grant County went over the 10,000 mark for residents who have received at least one dose of vaccine.
- The Dubuque County Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides to the Dubuque County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Residents must call 24 hours in advance to schedule a ride. To schedule a ride, call 563-588-4592, 1-800-839-5005 or Relay Iowa at 711.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 4%. Rates for other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 0.8%; Delaware County, 1.8%; Jackson County, 2.9%; and Jones County, 2.7%.
- Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Saturday. The most-recent figures, as of Thursday afternoon, showed that eight Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized were two Jackson County residents; and one Jones County resident. No such residents of Clayton or Delaware counties were hospitalized as of Thursday.
- As of Saturday, no local long-term-care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list. Just 10 facilities still were on the list, as COVID-19 vaccination efforts have focused heavily on such facilities.
- Statewide, Iowa reported another 480 residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, raising the state’s to-date total to 33,9258. Three additional COVID-19-related deaths also were reported, so that toll stood at 5,552.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, more than 600,000 Iowans — 600,968 — had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 17,775 from 24 hours earlier. A total of 263,782 were fully vaccinated, up 24,517.
- In Wisconsin, 206 more residents were confirmed to have the coronavirus Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 566,364. One additional related death was reported, so that tally stood at 6,478.
- Statewide, about 1.05 million residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, which is about 18.1% of the state’s population. More than 590,000 are fully vaccinated, which is 10.2% of the population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported an additional 2,565 cases Saturday, increasing the total to 1,197,267. The state reported 50 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 20,750.
- Illinois also reported nearly 1.1 million residents were fully vaccinated, or 8.5% of the population.