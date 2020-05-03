One day after setting a single-day record for new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Dubuque County today has its second-highest total yet.
Eleven more cases were reported today, according to new state data.
On Saturday, 16 new cases were reported. The county's total now stands at 136.
Additionally, the death of another person with COVID-19 in Dubuque County was reported today. The person was between 61 and 80 years old.
That is the fifth related death reported in the county. Four of those have been people ages 61 to 80, while one was between 41 and 60.
Twenty-five people in the county who have been diagnosed with the virus are considered to have recovered. More than 1,400 tests have been administered.
One more case was reported today in Jackson County -- its first new one since April 20. The county now has had six cases and no deaths.
With no new cases today, Jones County remained at 24 and Delaware County at five. No deaths have been reported in either area.
The latest figures for Clayton County are unclear. The state today is reporting 15 confirmed cases in the county, but it reported there were 17 on Friday and 18 on Saturday. Attempts to clarify those numbers were not immediately successful.
Statewide, there were 528 more cases announced today. The state's total now stands at 9,169.
Nine more deaths, including the one in Dubuque County, were reported, pushing the toll to 184.