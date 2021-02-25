(Note: The Telegraph Herald continues to report the number of people who have had COVID-19, despite a recent shift by the state emphasizing total positive results. Any related statewide maps will reflect total positive tests by county, however, because the state no longer provides readily available figures for COVID-19-positive individuals in all counties.)
Thirty-four additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the county's total to 12,330.
There were no additional deaths in the county during the 24-hour period, as the tally remained at 194, the sixth-highest in the state.
Jackson County had six additional cases between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, raising its total to 2,089.
Two new cases were reported for Jones County during the 24-hour period, increasing the total to 2,842.
Clayton County had one more case, moving its tally to 1,594 cases.
Delaware County had no additional cases, remaining at 1,848.
No additional related deaths were reported for Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective totals remain at 53, 39, 38 and 54.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state's outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, but none in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 654 more people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the state total to 334,758. The state also reported 23 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 5,438.