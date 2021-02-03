One additional death was reported in Jackson County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, raising the county's death toll to 36.
Forty-eight additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing its total to 11,891.
The county's death toll remains at 177, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county's 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 9.6% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County had 14 additional cases during the 24-hour period, raising the total to 2,007.
Delaware County had six additional cases, moving its tally to 1,806. The county reported no additional deaths, so the toll remained at 37.
Jones County had five new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 2,791. The county's death toll remained at 53.
Two additional cases were reported in Clayton County, increasing the total to 1,562. With no additional deaths reported, the count remained at 51.
As of 11 a.m. today, one Dubuque County long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. The state lists Stonehill Care Center with 27 COVID-19 cases. The facility reported 10 of those cases coming during the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,199 additional cases during the 24-hour period, as its total climbed to 321,539.
The state reported 56 additional related deaths, and the cumulative toll moved to 4,975.