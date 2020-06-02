Four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 350 cases as of the latter time.
Two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Dubuque County were recorded in that time, and the county's tally was 20 as of 11 a.m. today.
A total of 187 people in the county diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered.
Elsewhere, Delaware County health officials this morning announced the first COVID-19-related death recorded in that county. No additional confirmed cases were reported in the county, so that tally remains at 17.
One additional case in Jones County was reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today. Its total now is 37. No related deaths have been reported in the county.
No new cases were reported in that time frame in Clayton County, which has had 34 cases, or Jackson County, which remains at 12. Three related deaths have been reported in Clayton County and none in Jackson County.
Statewide, 268 additional confirmed cases were reported in that 24-hour span. Iowa was on nearing the 20,000-case mark as of 11 a.m. today, when the tally stood at 19,956.
Twenty-one additional related deaths were reported in that time. The state death toll was at 560 as of 11 a.m.