Where is COVID-19 in Iowa (12-29-2020)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. 

 Telegraph Herald

Thirty-six additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 10,505.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 9.4% as of 11 a.m. today.

The county’s related death toll remained at 135, the sixth-highest total in the state.

Three COVID-19-related deaths among Clayton County residents were reported in the 24-hour span, increasing the county's toll to 42. Seven more confirmed cases of the coronavirus also were reported, pushing the count to 1,352. 

Three more deaths also were reported among Jones County residents, so that total moved to 47. Six more cases in the county also were recorded, with the total increasing to 2,568.

Twelve more cases in Delaware County were reported, moving the total to 1,615, while seven cases were notched for Jackson County, which has had 1,759. No additional related deaths were reported in either of those counties, both of which have had 29 to date. 

The state continues to report outbreaks at six long-term-care facilities in this five-county region.

The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:

CLAYTON COUNTY

Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases

DELAWARE COUNTY

No outbreaks.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 42 cases

Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque -- 24 cases

ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases

Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque -- 10 cases, an increase of two cases

JACKSON COUNTY

No outbreaks reported by the state.

JONES COUNTY

Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases

Statewide, Iowa reported 1,481 additional COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour time span that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 276,951.

The state’s related death toll increased by 67 to 3,812. 

