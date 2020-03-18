Tom Garrity hoped the United States Hockey League could eventually resume its season after suspending operations last week due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
This morning, the 16-team league that includes the Dubuque Fighting Saints officially canceled the remainder of the regular season, as well as the Clark Cup Playoffs.
“This decision was not an easy one to make, but was a necessity in order to keep our athletes, staffs and fans in all 16 of our communities safe amid this international health risk,” Garrity, the USHL president and commissioner since 2018, said in a statement. “While we believe our product is the best junior hockey that fans can view, we also understand the health of our athletes, employees, fans and communities is more important during this time.”
On Thursday, the USHL’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to suspend all hockey-related activities, including practices, workouts and meetings until further notice. The majority of the league’s players were sent home, but those still enrolled in local high schools or Europeans facing global travel bans remained with their billet families.
The status of resuming the season remained a daily topic of conversation for the Board of Directors since the decision to suspend. But, without a concrete timeline for when it would be safe to normal daily activities, it appeared more and more unlikely the season could be saved. And each team faced severe logistical hurdles to reassemble.
“We are extremely disappointed that the season had to be cut short as we were in the midst of one of the most successful seasons in our 10 year history at the Mystique Community Ice Center,” Brad Kwong, the managing partner of the Saints’ ownership group, wrote in an email to major stakeholders in the community. “Nevertheless, the Fighting Saints supported the decision 100% in light of the current global situation.
“We’re in the process of working with all of our stakeholders and will keep you apprised as things develop. Thank you all for your continued support and I wish you the best of health.”
The Fighting Saints finished 33-13-2 and posted the second-highest winning percentage in the league at .708, behind only the Chicago Steel at 41-7-1 for an .847. Dubuque also finished with the best record in the Cowbell Cup series, which determines supremacy in head-to-head competition between the USHL’s three Eastern Iowa teams – Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo.
Individually, Riese Gaber won the USHL’s goal scoring title with 34, and Ty Jackson finished fourth in the points race with 58. Erik Portillo led all USHL goaltenders with a 2.11 goals against average.
The league will announce its season award winners in the coming weeks.