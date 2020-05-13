Dubuque Arts Council on Tuesday announced that it will cancel its portion of Music in the Gardens concerts for the 2020 season.
“This decision was so difficult,” said Hunter Fuerste, the council’s chairman. “But how do we enforce what we need to enforce? How do we keep that many people 6 feet apart and wearing masks? While we expect infection rates to slow down in the coming months, the virus will still be out there. Few have immunity, and there is no vaccine available. The safety of our audience and artists has to come first.”
The free annual summer concert series at the arboretum’s Packard Pavilion was set to begin June 7 and continue on Sunday evenings throughout August. Dubuque Arts Council’s portion of concerts was to run from June 21 through July 26.
Among the local groups affected are Fuerste’s American Vintage Orchestra, as well as Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, marking the fourth concert of the ensemble’s that has been impacted by the pandemic.
“We really were not surprised, but we support the decision,” said DSO Executive Director Mark Wahlert. “When it came down to how we were going to get thousands of people together, even outdoors, it just didn’t seem like the safest thing to do at this time. It’s heartbreaking, but we feel so connected with everyone in the arts and culture world right now that is just trying to do their best.
“It’s hard on us all, but we’re looking forward to getting everyone together again when the time is right. Unfortunately, the pandemic has stretched on longer than many of us thought it would.”
Other Dubuque Arts Council cancellations in the series include June’s Got the Cash: A Johnny Cash Experience, The Moonlighters, Carole King Tribute and The Fez: Steely Dan Tribute.
“All of these groups couldn’t have been nicer about it,” Fuerste said. “We’d been evaluating the situation for weeks, and they made it easier for us.”
Dubuque Arts Council has presented summer concerts at the arboretum since 1992, working closely with arboretum officials who provide the venue, as well as host their own set of concerts as part of the series.
Arboretum officials said that while they have canceled their two opening concerts on June 7 and 14, ahead of the Dubuque Arts Council’s events, they still plan to resume their portion of the series in August, pending further orders from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The first of those concerts will take place on Aug. 9, with Fortunate Sons: Credence Clearwater Revival Tribute, continuing with Endless Summer on Aug. 16, Beatles Tribute on Aug. 23 and Neophonic Jazz Orchestra on Aug. 30.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ztTDjY.