Eighty additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 4,781.
The new cases came from 202 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 34,688. That means the county had a positivity rate of 39.6% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate inched up to 13.8%.
Fifteen new cases in Delaware County were reported in that time frame, pushing its total to 700. Eight new cases were reported in Jackson County, bringing that total to 541. In Jones County, four new cases brought the county's total to 415. Three new cases were reported in Clayton County, which now sits at 354.
Two additional related deaths were reported in Dubuque County, bringing the county's total to 54. One additional death occurred in Delaware County, which now has nine. The death tolls remained at three each in Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
State health officials report that outbreaks continue at five area long-term-care facilities.
In Dubuque County, MercyOne Dyersville reported two new cases, bringing that total to 35 overall, with 21 recovered. Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque remained at seven cases, with none recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 19 cases, with the number of recovered increasing by one to 17.
In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester still has 73 cases, with 54 now recovered, and Edgewood Convalescent Home remained at four cases, with the number of recovered increasing from one to two.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,300 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 109,634.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 32 to 1,581.