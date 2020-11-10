The Dubuque County Board of Health on Monday voted unanimously to again recommend a countywide mask mandate — a move for which a key county supervisor expressed support, likely ensuring it will be implemented.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough told the Board of Health that she will vote in favor of the mandate now, partly because she believes there is a new and growing consensus among the mayors of the county’s smaller cities with whom she speaks regularly.
“They realize they cannot make this change in their communities themselves,” she said. “They are resigned, or have stronger feeling of consensus, that this mandate must occur.”
McDonough said she was not speaking for the mayors but had become convinced in her discussions with them.
Earlier in the day, McDonough asked that the county supervisors schedule a special meeting this week to take action on the mask mandate issue.
Board of Health members previously voted unanimously to recommend that such a mandate be implemented, but county supervisors voted, 2-1, against that in early September. McDonough and Dave Baker cast the votes against the mandate, citing the mayors’ opposition, while Jay Wickham supported it.
With McDonough pledging to support the revised mandate this time and no indication that Wickham’s stance has changed, the mandate would be approved regardless of the vote of Baker, who last week was defeated in his re-election bid. In an interview with the Telegraph Herald on election night, Baker said he believed his opposition to the mask mandate hurt his chances at the polls.
The mandate would require people older than 3 to wear face coverings in interior public spaces and businesses, as well as when they are outside if they are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Exceptions are included for those with breathing difficulty or under oxygen treatment, or those legally or medically required not to wear masks.
This second draft differs in two key ways from the first. It requires business owners to house masks at their entrances for would-be customers who don’t have one — masks which the county intends to supply in an effort to alleviate a perceived burden of enforcement on small businesses. It also has a sunset of March 1.
McDonough suggested two changes to the new draft, which she said would find more favor with the mayors with whom she has worked. One was to move the end date up to Jan. 15, with soft extensions per 30-day reviews. The second was a target county 14-day positivity rate of 10%. As of 5 p.m. Monday, it stood at 22.7%.
Board of Health Member Katie Jones gave that consideration.
“I feel like if we provide a unified front, maybe that would help people in wearing the masks, instead of causing more of a divide if we disagreed,” she said.
But board members did not move for an amendment to include those changes before voting, 8-0, for its passage. The resolution does allow the Board of Health to “amend, extend or rescind” the mandate at any point.
“What’s most important is that this is approved in a timely manner,” said Dr. Bobby Koneru, an oncologist on the Board of Health who also serves as the county supervisors’ medical liaison for COVID-19 matters. “Timing is essential. We don’t want delays. Let’s proceed, and we can always re-evaluate.”
The vote came after public comments from residents on both sides of the mask issue.
Among the opponents were people who argued that masks are ineffective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and that the mandate would have negative impacts.
The leading federal, state and local public health authorities overwhelmingly support wearing masks as a way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, however.
In all, two of the seven verbal comments and one of the 10 written ones provided to Board of Health members were against a mandate.
The rest were strongly in favor.
“This is a sacrifice we’re making to take care of one another,” said Stephanie Schlimm, pastor of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Dubuque. “Americans have been called to make sacrifices before, to be separated from their comforts for the sake of a greater good.”
Several health care providers also spoke in favor of the mandate as a way to help them make it through the pandemic.
“There are not a limitless number of hospital beds,” said Lisa Tyler, a nurse practitioner hospitalist. “More importantly, there is not a limitless number of skilled health care workers to keep up.”