Iowa officials today announced 146 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven additional related deaths.
Two more cases in Dubuque County and one more in Jones County were among those announced this morning.
The new cases pushed the statewide total past 2,000, to 2,141. The death toll now stands at 60.
Dubuque County now has recorded 39 cases and one death, while Clayton County has had seven cases and one death.
Jones County's total now sits at 12 cases; Jackson County's remains at four; and Delaware County's is unchanged at two. No deaths have been reported in those counties.