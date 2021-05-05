Over 41,700 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday shows that 41,776 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 800 from Tuesday.
The Telegraph Herald has changed how vaccination figures are reported. Data on fully vaccinated individuals will now be sourced from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all three states and all 10 counties in the coverage area. The Telegraph Herald will no longer provide figures on how many residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,245 fully vaccinated (increase of 42 from Tuesday)
- Delaware County residents: 6,018 fully vaccinated (increase of 183)
- Jackson County residents: 6,518 fully vaccinated (increase of 90)
- Jones County residents: 7,107 fully vaccinated (increase of 44)
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 1,137,408 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.