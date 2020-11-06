Dubuque Community Schools leaders said today that they plan to maintain their hybrid attendance model after the county's 14-day positivity rate topped 20%.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans wrote in a letter to families and staff that he feels confident in maintaining the hybrid model because positive cases in the district almost always are traced back to activities outside of school and the district's absenteeism rate remains low at just more than 3% in the past two weeks.
"The strong mitigation strategies in place across the district (including mandated mask wearing and social distancing in school settings) continue with daily reinforcement to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff while they are in our buildings," he wrote.
Dubuque County's state-calculated, 14-day positivity rate continued to swell this week, topping 20% on Thursday and remaining above that threshold today.
That rate exceeds guidelines set by state officials at which schools can request to switch to remote learning. Officials have said schools can make that request if their 14-day county positivity rate exceeds 15% and absenteeism due to illness reaches 10%, or if the 14-day positivity rate exceeds 20%.
Rheingans wrote that while officials believe schools remain a safe environment, they are concerned about the rising number of cases in the county.
"If community numbers continue to rise, they have the potential to impact district staffing and student attendance levels, while also putting additional strain on our community health care system – all of which could jeopardize our ability to maintain consistent operations," he wrote.