The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- There was one new death in Grant County, Wis., between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Thirty-eight more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.5% as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.5%; Delaware County, 6.5%; Jackson County, 5.2%; and Jones County, 3.5%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Thursday. As of Tuesday, three Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of one from Monday. Jones County had one such resident hospitalized, the same as Monday. Jackson County had three such residents hospitalized, an increase of one from Monday. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were hospitalized.
- Officials at Regional Medical Center in Manchester announced that they are discontinuing their vaccine waiting list due to expanding eligibility in the state starting April 5. Future vaccination appointments can be made online. Residents who need help registering can call Regional Family Health at 563-927-7777, Delaware County Public Health at 563-927-7551 or Regional Medical Center at 563-927-7600.
- Statewide, the number of Iowa residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 801 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 351,803. Eight additional related deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 5,751.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 616,065 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 14,863 from Wednesday.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 517 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing its total to 577,712. The state’s death toll rose by three to 6,625.
- Wisconsin reported 1,076,380 residents have been fully vaccinated, or 18.5% of the population.
- Grant County health officials changed the way they report COVID-19 case numbers Wednesday. Officials stopped reporting the number of recovered individuals and total confirmed positive individuals to date. The county continues to report daily positive cases, daily deaths and total deaths.
- Iowa County has a new COVID-19 vaccine waiting list, and residents can register at bit.ly/3mkLJhi.
- Crawford County health officials are taking appointments for vaccination clinics scheduled for 10 to 11:25 a.m. and noon to 12:55 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. Appointments can be scheduled at crawfordcountywi.org/health.html or by calling 608-326-0229.
- In Illinois, there were 1,248,111 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, a 24-hour increase of 3,526 cases. The state reported 25 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,326.
- Illinois also reported 2,204,598 residents were fully vaccinated — 17.3% of the state’s population.
- Jo Daviess County health officials and the Illinois National Guard announced that there will be a mass vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 7, at the River Ridge school district in Hanover. Anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in the county is eligible to register. Registration will begin today at noon at bit.ly/3rJd8ur.