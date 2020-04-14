A Dubuque-based financial institution and its 11 member banks is contributing $1.2 million to support nonprofit organizations responding to COVID-19 in its communities.
Heartland Financial USA is contributing the money in the 12 states where it has banking locations, including Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois, according to a press release.
Locally, Heartland and Dubuque Bank & Trust are making a donation to the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, according to the release. The release does not provide a dollar amount of the Dubuque donation.
Bruce K. Lee, Heartland’s president and CEO, stated in the release that “I am grateful for these groups and their work to address the challenges so many are experiencing in the wake of COVID-19.”