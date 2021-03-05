Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Three additional related deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- One new death was reported in Dubuque County, raising the county’s death toll to 195.
- One additional death was reported in Jones County, Iowa, increasing the county’s death toll to 55.
- One new death was reported in Iowa County, Wis. The county’s death toll increased to 10.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.6%. Rates for other area counties in Iowa included Clayton County at 1%; Delaware County, 1.6%; Jackson County, 2.8%; and Jones County, 2%.
- Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Thursday. The figures, as of Wednesday afternoon, showed that 12 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, one less than Tuesday data. Also hospitalized were two Jackson County residents, unchanged from Tuesday; and one Jones County resident, unchanged from Tuesday. No such residents of Clayton or Delaware counties were hospitalized as of Wednesday.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, no local long-term-care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 582 additional COVID-19 cases, for a total of 338,268. The state reported 35 additional related deaths, so the toll rose to 5,536.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday statewide, 559,997 residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 208,429 were fully vaccinated.
- A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled in Maquoketa at Pearson Hall today. Appointments for a first dose of the vaccine can be scheduled by visiting osterhausrx.com/covid-19-information.
- A new COVID-19 vaccine hot line is now available in Wisconsin. In addition to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services vaccine web page, residents can now call for assistance with registration and ask questions related to the vaccine and vaccination locations. The number residents can call is 844-684-1064.
- A free COVID-19 testing site will be open in Platteville, Wis., today, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the National Guard Armory, 475 N. Water Street. Appointments are not required, but visitors are encouraged to pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
- Wisconsin reported 677 additional statewide cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, raising the state’s total to 565,808. There were 12 additional deaths reported, raising the toll to 6,470.
- Wisconsin also reported 986,387 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — 16.9% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported an additional 1,740 cases, increasing the total to 1,193,260. The state reported 42 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 20,668.
- Illinois also reported 1,904,282 residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 952,141 were fully vaccinated.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 57,679 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 19.1% of the area’s population.